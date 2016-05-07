Guardiola hails predecessor Heynckes after Bayern wrap up title

Pep Guardiola has spoken of his admiration for predecessor Jupp Heynckes after Bayern Munich wrapped up their fourth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Guardiola replaced Heynckes at the Allianz Arena in 2013, after the experienced German had led the club to an historic treble.

The Spaniard, who will leave Munich for Manchester City at the end of the season, saw Bayern seal their fourth-straight title with a 2-1 win at Ingolstadt on Saturday.

And after the game he said: "I can only give the entire club a big compliment. It has been an honour [to succeed Heynckes].

"Jupp is a Bayern legend. I have learned a lot from him. We have achieved something special.

"It was the hardest title yet. Borussia Dortmund have been amazing."

Bayern will be looking to clinch the domestic double when they take on Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal final on May 21.