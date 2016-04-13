Guardiola: I am sorry for Ronaldo

Pep Guardiola said he feels sorry for Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo after Bayern Munich saw off Benfica to book their spot in the Champions League semi-finals.

After his hat-trick guided Madrid to the final four at the expense of Wolfsburg on Tuesday, Portugal captain Ronaldo revealed he preferred to face Benfica in the semis.

But Guardiola and Co. had other ideas as Wednesday's 2-2 draw in Portugal ensured a 3-2 aggregate victory for Bayern.

"I know Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Benfica in the semi-finals. I am sorry for him," Guardiola said.

"It's normal that Ronaldo would have wanted to play Benfica as he is Portuguese. Manchester City are a possibility, so are Real [Madrid] and Atletico.

"We are happy to be here and will play anyone."