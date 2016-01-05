Guardiola: I want to manage in the Premier League

Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will not renew his Bayern Munich contract as he "wants to manage in the Premier League."

Guardiola will leave Bayern at trhe end of the season with Carlo Ancelotti already signed up to take his place at the Allianz Arena.

The Catalan's next club remains shrouded in mystery, despite strong links with Manchester City, but it seems certain to be in England.

He told a news conference on Tuesday: "The reason I have not extended my contract is simple. I want to manage in the Premier League.

"I haven't decided on a new club yet."

The 44-year-old admitted age was a factor in his decision.

"If I was 55 or 60 years old then I would stay longer. But I'm young and I am charmed by the challenge [of the Premier League].

"I am grateful for everything Bayern have done for me and the trust they have shown in me but I need a new challenge.

"My career is a long way from over."

Manchester United are reportedly keen on Guardiola as Louis van Gaal struggles to get the best out of his expensively assembled squad, while Chelsea will also be on the lookout for a new boss at the end of the season, with Guus Hiddink in temporary charge following Jose Mourinho's sacking.