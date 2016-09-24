Guardiola keen for Kolarov extension

Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov is set to be offered a new deal by the club, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

Kolarov, 30, has made an impressive start to the season for high-flying City and is contracted until mid-2018.

Guardiola is keen for the Serbia international to remain with the Premier League giants, who visit Swansea City on Saturday.

"We're in September so we have time. What I want is that Kola is happy here," he said, via the Mirror.

"Of course we are going to be interested to speak to him. But what I want now is that he is happy and everyday he feels comfortable playing.

"He's a guy who has helped us a lot from the beginning. That is the most important thing.

"We have time to speak, but ultimately, the players decide. If he wants to stay, he's going to stay.

"If he wants to leave because he wants a change, he's going to change."

Kolarov has featured in all five of City's wins to start the league season, with Guardiola's men two points clear at the top.