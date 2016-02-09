Guardiola not a menace for our players, says Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique does not see Pep Guardiola as a threat to purge his squad at Barcelona despite Sergio Busquets hinting he could be tempted to link up with the former Camp Nou boss at Manchester City.

Midfielder Busquets said Guardiola is one of the two people that could persuade him to leave Barca – the other being his wife – but insisted he does not believe the 45-year-old will make an approach for his services when he takes over at City at the end of the season.

Asked about the spectre of Guardiola raiding Barca for reinforcements in his bid for Premier League glory, Luis Enrique said: "I don't see Guardiola at City as a menace for our players.

"It is a question for Guardiola and Busquets, not for Luis Enrique.

"Busquets was rested against Levante. He was one of the players who has played the most minutes this season and that shows how important he is for us. He is a top player.

"I won't hail him anymore because we already know his importance to the team."

Of more immediate concern to Luis Enrique is Wednesday's trip to face Valencia in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, with the defending champions boasting a 7-0 aggregate lead.