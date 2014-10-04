Guardiola pleased with Bayern dominance

Despite an unbeaten start to their title defence, the Bavarian giants had come in for criticism in recent weeks for not being able to replicate the same level of incisiveness in front of goal as last season.

However, a brace apiece for Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben wrapped up the win, cementing Bayern's place at the top of the Bundesliga.

And the former Barcelona boss could not hide his delight at the result, their seventh straight victory over Hannover, hinting there could be more to come from his side over the next few weeks.

He told the club's official website after the game: "We are obviously pleased with the result.

"Hannover was the third or fourth team that played against us with a five-man midfield, which is not easy.

"We scored four goals and it could have been more, but the most important thing is that we are getting better with every game. We play more and run less. That's why I'm happy."

One highlight of the game was the performance of winger Robben, who combined well with fellow goalscorer Lewandowski all afternoon at the Allianz Arena.

And the Dutchman echoed his manager's comments, praising his side's attacking exploits.

He said: "It was a good game, we played really aggressively forward and they were left with no chance.

"Hannover only wanted to defend, but they couldn't stop us. It's nice to score four goals in front of our fans, and it could have been more."