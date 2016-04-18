Guardiola refuses to discuss Gundogan to City rumours

Pep Guardiola refused to enter into discussions about the prospect of Ilkay Gundogan joining Manchester City for next season.

Reports in England have claimed that a deal is in place for the Borussia Dortmund star to complete a move to the Etihad Stadium for a fee in the region of €38million.

Guardiola, who will succeed Manuel Pellegrini as City boss at the end of the season, was claimed to have ironed out his transfer plans after meeting with director Txiki Begiristain in Amsterdam last month.

But the Bayern Munich boss bristled when asked for his view on the rumours surrounding Gundogan's future ahead of his side's DFB-Pokal semi-final with Werder Bremen.

"I am the coach of Bayern Munich," he said simply when asked about a deal for the player.

Gundogan, 25, has made 39 appearances in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's Dortmund this season.