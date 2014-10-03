Guardiola relaxed over Bayern Munich form

The defending champions lead the way in the Bundesliga following four wins and two draws from their first six league games this term.

Tuesday night's trip to CSKA Moscow also saw Bayern maintain their 100 per cent record in this season's UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 triumph.

But such are the lofty standards at the Allianz Arena that questions have been asked over Guardiola’s richly gifted squad not hitting top gear as a number of key figures, such as Bastian Schweinsteiger and Franck Ribery, feel their way back to form and fitness.

"I am very satisfied with my team," the former Barcelona boss told a press conference ahead of Saturday's home game against Hannover.

"The result was important [versus CSKA Moscow]. At a club like Bayern you have to win every game. The way we perform on the pitch is getting better. So I am very satisfied with our training, everything is fine. We are just waiting for the injured players to return.

"It's the beginning of October. We fought, we played good games and we also played poorly, but we delivered when we had to. We are trying to improve our style of playing, to attack well. And when this happens there is nothing to moan about.

"Today we practiced well, the team is focused. So we are ready. But we are just in October."