Guardiola relieved to come through first-round test

Bayern Munich head coach Pep Guardiola was relieved to come through a DFB-Pokal first-round clash against Nottingen in difficult conditions.

The Bundesliga champions triumphed 3-1 at fifth-tier outfit, but it was the soaring temperatures that caused the biggest problems.

Goals from Arturo Vidal, Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski ensured Bayern avoided what would have been an unthinkable upset.

"This round is always dangerous. I'm very satisfied," said Guardiola.

"My players had the desire, but it's not easy when the temperature's 36 degrees at four in the afternoon.

"We need energy for the league restart against Hamburg on Friday."

Captain Philipp Lahm, meanwhile, feels there is plenty of room for improvement ahead of Friday's Bundesliga opener against Hamburg.

"There's no question we can play better than that," he added. "But what mattered was that no-one got injured and we're through to the next round."