Guardiola rues De Bruyne injury as Man City await scan
Kevin De Bruyne had to be replaced during Manchester City's win over Swansea City, with Pep Guardiola waiting for news on his hamstring.
Pep Guardiola has described the suspected hamstring injury suffered by Kevin De Bruyne as "a pity" as Manchester City await a scan for the playmaker.
The Belgium international had to be replaced by Jesus Navas with just nine minutes remaining of City's 3-1 win at Swansea City on Saturday after going down to receive treatment.
De Bruyne will have a scan on Sunday to determine if his involvement for Wednesday's away Champions League game against Celtic and beyond will be affected.
"From the way he reacted, I think it's a muscular injury but I am not a doctor," Guardiola said after the match,
"I don't know how serious it is so we will travel back and then see what the doctor says.
"It's a pity as Kevin is an important player for us. That's why we have to have a big squad as everyone will help us."
City have won 10 consecutive matches to start Guardiola's reign in style, with De Bruyne playing in all but one of those games.
