Guardiola satisfied after 'crazy' finale

Pep Guardiola reflected on a "crazy" end to Bayern Munich's clash at Hoffenheim on Saturday after Robert Lewandowski's late strike secured a 2-1 victory.

Bayern were stunned when Kevin Volland capitalised on a mistake from David Alaba to score the joint-fastest goal in Bundesliga history after only nine seconds at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena, equalling the record set by Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi a year ago on Sunday.

There was plenty of drama to come as Thomas Muller deservedly equalised before half-time by finishing with his knee to take his tally to three goals in two Bundesliga games after scoring twice in the 5-0 thrashing of Hamburg.

Muller and Arturo Vidal were denied by the woodwork as the champions dominated, then Eugen Polanski's penalty struck the post 17 minutes from time after Jerome Boateng was sent off for a second bookable offence for handball.

The dangerous Muller had a goal disallowed for handball, but substitute Lewandowski won it after 89 minutes as Bayern extended their unbeaten record over Hoffenheim and made it two Bundesliga victories out of two.

"We can only learn from that. It wasn't the best start, but we had 93 minutes to make it right," said Bayern coach Guardiola.

"I'm satisfied with the win, and above all the team's performance.

"In recent years, we have always had problems against Hoffenheim, so we knew that it will be hard. The last 10 minutes were a little crazy. It was one of the best Bundesliga games in the past three years."