Guardiola seeks Bayern improvement

Despite recording their fifth straight win in all competitions to keep pace at the top of the Bundesliga, the Bayern boss was unconvinced by his side's performance.

Thomas Muller's goal after 67 minutes gave them the points but Guardiola is eager to see improvements ahead of a tough run of fixtures that sees them take on Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League and Bayer Leverkusen in domestic action next week.

"We’ve won the match, but we have to improve in some areas,” he told the club's official website.

"We will analyse the game. But I am sure that we will put in better performances in Manchester (on Wednesday) and Leverkusen (on Saturday)."

Wolfsburg proved to be resolute opponents and frustrated the home side, with former Bayern midfielder Luiz Gustavo almost snatching a point for the visitors.

And Muller echoed his managers sentiments, adding: "Wolfsburg made us fight for everything, and it was anything but a stroll.

"They basically man-marked us in every area of the field. That caused us a few difficulties."

The Germany international claimed his first goal of the Bundesliga campaign after a slow start, following a campaign in which he scored 23 goals in all competitions last season.

"Our goal came from an excellent move," he continued. "I'm really pleased about getting off the mark in the Bundesliga."