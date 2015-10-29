Guardiola should sign one-year extension - Hitzfeld

Former Bayern Munich coach Ottmar Hitzfeld feels it would make sense if Pep Guardiola were to sign a one-year extension with the Bundesliga champions.

Guardiola's existing deal with Bayern is due to expire at the end of the 2015-16 campaign and he recently re-iterated that he is in no rush to make a decision on his long-term future.

Hitzfeld has advised the former Barcelona coach to sign a new contract until June 2017, though, as both parties would benefit from such an agreement.

"A one-year extension would be a good solution for both Bayern and Guardiola," Hitzfeld told Bild.

"A one-year deal would not work when a coach just arrives at a club, but it would make sense after three years.

"Guardiola has rebuilt the team at Bayern and is nearly done doing so. Bayern are playing some outstanding football. It is now important to continue on the same path.

"With a one-year extension, both sides still have some freedom, but also have certainty."

Guardiola has guided Bayern to successive Bundesliga titles since joining them in 2013, but Champions League glory has so far evaded him, the Bavarian giants crashing out in the semi-finals in the past two seasons.