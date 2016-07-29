Guardiola still loves Ribery despite jibes

Pep Guardiola says he still loves Franck Ribery despite criticism from the Bayern Munich winger over his coaching methods.

Guardiola departed Bayern at the end of last season to take over at Manchester City having led the Bavarians to three consecutive Bundesliga titles.

However, his exit was not met with despair in all quarters, with Ribery claiming the former Barcelona boss lacked experience.

"Pep didn't have a long career as manager. He is a young coach," Ribery told Bild this week.

"He lacks experience. Sometimes he talks too much. Football is very simple."

Ribery has also said he feels more trusted by new Bayern head coach Carlo Ancelotti, but Guardiola took the comments on the chin and insists he holds no ill will towards the former France international.

"About Ribery I must say I love him very much," he told a news conference.

"It's good that Ribery says I'm young. I'm here to learn."