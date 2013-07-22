Guardiola still not content with Bayern's form

The European and Bundesliga champions thrashed Hamburg 4-0 in the Telekom Cup semi-final on Saturday before hammering hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach 5-1 in the final.



Despite their convincing victories against Bundesliga opposition, Guardiola played down the wins, pointing out they were only pre-season friendlies.



"Our players are very professional as they're at a very big club so they have to accept my decisions, that's why I am here after all, for no other reason," Guardiola said.



"All the players will play during the season but I agree with my colleague, this is only a pre-season friendly game.



"It's going be a very, very long season, and anything can happen.

"I know that the Bundesliga is very strong.



"There's Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach, then Bayern Leverkusen who are a very big team and club. And we I'll have to play well in order to win the Bundesliga title again."



Bayern face Barcelona in a friendly on Wednesday before meeting Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup on Saturday.



Former Barcelona coach Guardiola said he was dealing with the hype surrounding his move to Bayern but is looking forward to the season starting.



"We're in pre-season at the moment," the Spaniard said.

"It's normal that at the beginning everybody talks well about their coach.



"But this is the beginning. Next Saturday is our first official match."