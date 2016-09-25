Guardiola striving for more after perfect 10

Pep Guardiola has ominously suggested his in-form Manchester City side will get even better when they suffer their first defeat of 2016-17.

City made it 10 wins from 10 games in all competitions at the start of Guardiola's era with a 3-1 victory at Swansea City on Saturday.

The Spaniard's men sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League after six matches, but he is adamant there is more to come from his players.

"People have to understand we are not going to win absolutely everything, we are going to lose a game. And losing is necessary to improve, to get better," Guardiola told reporters.

"I would like to be in May with one game left to finish the season, but we are in September.

"In September you play six games – six games is 18 points, so we have a lot a lot of games to play. Tough, tough games.

"It never ends in football – always you can play better. Individual performance, collective performance, the reason why we play better, the opponents always create different things every game."

Next up for City is a trip to Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday.