Guardiola 'surprised' by Bayern dominance

Victory for the Allianz Arena outfit at Hertha Berlin on Tuesday would be enough to crown them champions of Germany for the 24th time with seven games to spare.

Ahead of that game, Guardiola revealed he has been taken aback by his side's consistency.

"I am surprised (by) what my players have achieved - 18 straight wins is a great record," he said.

"The sooner we win the league the better, but it's no foregone conclusion that we'll win tomorrow (Tuesday). We have to play against a strong opponent.

"There will be a huge celebration if we win the league tomorrow. Winning the Bundesliga isn't easy.

"For me, the Bundesliga is the most important title. You have to show you're better every week."

Thiago Alcantara is the only Bayern player in doubt for Tuesday's clash, and Guardiola has suggested he may take the opportunity to rotate his squad.

"Thiago will undergo a few tests, but all the other players are fit," he added. "Everyone's fit, so we can rotate as much as we want."