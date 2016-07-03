Guardiola tells Man City players: Entertain first, win trophies later

Pep Guardiola has told Manchester City's squad that playing with style remains his most important ambition after he was presented to the club's supporters.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach was presented to fans at an event on Sunday and he led a Q&A as he begins his three-year contract with City.

Guardiola stressed he would not waver from his beliefs that supporters must be entertained in the pursuit of silverware.

"It is a challenge and that is why I'm here," he said. "I proved myself in Barcelona and after that I proved myself in Germany. Now I am here and I want to prove myself with my staff, with the amazing players at Manchester City.

"Every game we want to make Manchester City proud, have people enjoy our way to play and we will see what our level is to achieve titles.

"After the season I want our supporters and people who love football to enjoy what we have done and be proud about what we did – that is most important.

"After that maybe we achieve titles but that is nothing if people are not proud of us. I cannot do it alone so I need the players, the staff and we need our fans, without that it is impossible.

"I have an idea of how we will play, but when I arrived in Germany with Bayern Munich, I had some ideas of how the team would play but changed them as I went along.

"I know how hard the Premier League is and some people have said that I will find it hard to play the football I like to play in England so I said to myself, 'Why not?' That is why I'm here - because I want to try."

Guardiola added that he had fulfilled a long-held dream by getting the chance to work in England.

He said: "This is my new house. I'm glad to be here and thanks to Manchester City for giving me this amazing opportunity to live in England, in Manchester and be part of the Premier League.

"I have no preconceptions at all about coming to England or the football in the Premier League. I want to learn as much as possible.

"One of my dreams was to play here as a footballer. It was not possible. Now my dream has come true."