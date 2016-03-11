Guardiola tips Ribery to extend Bayern stay

Pep Guardiola sees no reason why Franck Ribery cannot extend his stay at Bayern Munich stay beyond the end of his existing contract.

France winger Ribery has spent almost nine years at the Allianz Arena having joined from Marseille in June 2007.

Ribery's deal ends in 2017, but he stated in an interview with Bild on Friday that he turned down the chance of a lucrative move to China in the January transfer window in the hope of prolonging his stay.

"I have already talked a little with [Bayern] about a new contract," he said.

"I still want to stay here one, two more years longer. I am happy, truly happy, to live in Munich. It's great for my wife and children.

"If I want a lot more money, I would have to go to China. I had an offer. I'm not interested."

And Guardiola says Ribery, who turns 33 next month, is capable of playing for several more seasons at the top level and pointed to former Bayern striker Claudio Pizarro as an example to follow.

"It's a good idea. Just look at Pizarro. He is 37 and still plays superb," Guardiola said. "If he's not injured he has a lot of energy."

Bayern play Pizarro's Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday, though the veteran is sidelined by a pulled muscle.