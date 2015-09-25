Guardiola walks out on media after England question

Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola ended his news conference in abrupt fashion on Friday when asked about speculation linking him with the job of England manager.

A report in English newspaper The Sun has suggested the Football Association will target the former Barcelona coach should incumbent Roy Hodgson leave after Euro 2016.

When quizzed about it at his media briefing prior to Saturday's trip to Mainz, Guardiola was in no mood for discussion, replying simply: "Oh come on, I'm coach at Bayern. Next question. Thank you and goodbye."

Guardiola is yet to commit to a new deal at the Allianz Arena with his current contract expiring at the end of the season and had already offered another curt "next question" when asked about an extension.

Despite the incessant talk surrounding his future, Bayern have continued to blaze a trail on the field, winning every competitive match they have played this season.

But Guardiola was wary of the threat posed by mid-table Mainz.

"There are some stadiums that are always tough to go to. Mainz is one of them," he said.

"[But] we have the opportunity to win our seventh consecutive game."

Guardiola hinted Spain midfielder Javi Martinez is not yet ready for a starting berth at the Coface Arena after a long-injury lay-off, adding: "I'm not sure, but a fit Javi is important for us.

"[Arjen] Robben is also not an option for the game against Mainz."