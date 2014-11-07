Guardiola wary of Frankfurt threat

The defending Bundesliga champions already enjoy a four-point gap at the top of the table after 10 games.

However, Guardiola expects Thomas Schaaf's side to give Bayern plenty to worry about on Saturday, despite having suffered four successive losses before welcoming the champions to the Commerzbank-Arena.

"Our rivals are only four points behind, we will try to keep this distance or increase it," the Spaniard told a media conference.

"They [Frankfurt] make many, many goals.

"They are difficult to analyse because they have played different systems under Thomas Schaaf, it's hard to say what they will do."

Bayern travel without defender David Alaba after he underwent successful surgery on a medial knee ligament injury suffered during their UEFA Champions League victory over Roma in midweek.

Guardiola was disappointed to lose the Austria international, hailing him as key to the way Bayern play.

"We do not have another player with his qualities," he added. "He can play in each position.

"There are not many players like him and nor are there many players with his attitude."