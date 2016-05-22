Guardiola's tears understandable - Muller

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller fully understood why outgoing boss Pep Guardiola became so emotional in the aftermath of Saturday's DFB Pokal Cup final victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Muller scored one of the penalties as Bayern triumphed in the shoot-out after the sides had remained locked at 0-0 after 120 minutes.

And Guardiola, who will join Manchester City next season, became tearful after Douglas Costa's spot-kick secured a domestic double for the Bavarian club.

"I am glad for Pep," said Muller.

"When the last game is over, you can sometimes be human because you're not responsible for the team and the pressure is off.

"He leaves the club after we achieved a major goal of the season.

"His work here has been less valued by those outside the club and he knew it.

"That's why there was this emotional outburst and I can understand it."

Muller went on to insist that Bayern deserved their victory in Berlin, although he did pay tribute to the part Dortmund played in a gripping final.

"Penalties are cruel," he said, "but we were the worthy winners.

"If we had not won, we would have been very upset because we did not capitalise upon the very many good scoring opportunities that we had.

"Dortmund have a very good team.

"They play really well with the ball and are always dangerous on the counterattack, but we did not let them impose themselves upon us."