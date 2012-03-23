Guidetti wants chance to shine at Man City
By Nick Moore
Manchester City striker John Guidetti has reiterated his desire to leave the club in the summer if he is not given an opportunity in the first team next season.
The young Swede is currently enjoying a prolific loan spell with Dutch giants Feyenoord, where he has scored 18 goals in just 17 starts.
The 19-year-old came close to leaving the Citizens last summer, having agreed a pre-contract with FC Twente, but the Premier League pace-setters won the battle to retain his services and subsequently loaned him out.
However, the ambitious front-man insists he will only return to the club if he is challenging the likes of Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko and Mario Balotelli for a place in the starting XI.
"I don't know what Man City are thinking but I want to play football," he said in the Daily Mail.
"If I can't play at Manchester City - I'm a young boy - then I'll have to play somewhere else.
"If I am going to be given a chance at City then I have to be on the same level as the other boys. If I'm given No.68, then I don't have a chance of playing. I have to see what comes up."
Guidetti added that financial incentives will not convince him to remain at the Etihad Stadium, stating that he is focused on making a name for himself as a footballer.
"Maybe I'll get a chance to go to a big team that will give me No.9 or No.10 and say: "OK, we're ready to pay you this money.
"I don't care about the money but in football it shows where you are. It says: 'This is how much we believe in giving you this chance'.
"And I want the chance. I don't want to be a reserve at City, I can't be. I have to be honest with people, I'm not going to lie.
"I'm not saying City should do this or that, maybe they don't want me - they can get any player in the world. Their wealth is extreme.
"Maybe they want [Arsenal’s Robin] Van Persie or [Barcelona's Lionel] Messi. Those two are as tall as these buildings and I'm down here. I know that."
