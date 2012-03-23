Guidetti wants chance to shine at Man City

The young Swede is currently enjoying a prolific loan spell with Dutch giants Feyenoord, where he has scored 18 goals in just 17 starts.

The 19-year-old came close to leaving the Citizens last summer, having agreed a pre-contract with FC Twente, but the Premier League pace-setters won the battle to retain his services and subsequently loaned him out.

However, the ambitious front-man insists he will only return to the club if he is challenging the likes of Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko and Mario Balotelli for a place in the starting XI.

"I don't know what Man City are thinking but I want to play football," he said in the Daily Mail.

"If I can't play at Manchester City - I'm a young boy - then I'll have to play somewhere else.

"If I am going to be given a chance at City then I have to be on the same level as the other boys. If I'm given No.68, then I don't have a chance of playing. I have to see what comes up."

Guidetti added that financial incentives will not convince him to remain at the Etihad Stadium, stating that he is focused on making a name for himself as a footballer.

"Maybe I'll get a chance to go to a big team that will give me No.9 or No.10 and say: "OK, we're ready to pay you this money.

"I don't care about the money but in football it shows where you are. It says: 'This is how much we believe in giving you this chance'.

"And I want the chance. I don't want to be a reserve at City, I can't be. I have to be honest with people, I'm not going to lie.

"I'm not saying City should do this or that, maybe they don't want me - they can get any player in the world. Their wealth is extreme.

"Maybe they want [Arsenal’s Robin] Van Persie or [Barcelona's Lionel] Messi. Those two are as tall as these buildings and I'm down here. I know that."