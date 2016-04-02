Guidolin hails Swansea character after Stoke draw

Swansea City head coach Francesco Guidolin hailed his side's character after they came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Stoke City on Saturday.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alberto Paloschi both struck in the second half to secure a share of the spoils at the Britannia Stadium, with Marko Arnautovic and Bojan Krkic having put the hosts in front

The introduction of the lively Jefferson Montero after an hour proved a turning point in the match, with Swansea recovering to rescue a point that edges them yet closer to Premier League survival.

Guidolin told reporters: "I saw my team play well with character and courage. We were losing 2-0 but the attitude was good.

"I am happy for my players. I was happy with the football we produced, the match was always open but Stoke did play better than us in the first half.

"Overall we had more chances, but my team played with personality and with courage."

Saturday's draw sees Swansea move 10 points clear of the relegation zone but Guidolin claims his side need one more win to be assured of safety.

"I saw the results of Newcastle [3-2 defeat to Norwich] and Sunderland [0-0 draw against West Brom] but the season is not finished for us," he added.

"We need to play next week [against Chelsea] with the same courage and when we attack we are a good team. No we are not safe, we need three more points."