Guidolin: I don't know why Swansea didn't play well

Swansea City head coach Francesco Guidolin could not explain why his team underperformed in their 1-0 home loss to Southampton.

Shane Long's second-half header sealed a hard-fought win for the visitors, leaving Swansea just three points above the Premier League's relegation zone.

Guidolin had overseen two wins and two draws from his first four games in charge, and when asked why his team failed to perform on Saturday, the Italian replied: "I don't know. I don't know.

"This is the first month for me and it is difficult to understand anything.

"I was sure to see a good match, but for the first time my team wasn't brilliant. I don't know why.

"During the week we work very well and very hard and we chose another shape for this match because I know Southampton play with three defenders and we have prepared the match very well.

"For the first time in my five matches I saw my team play not very well. Congratulations to Southampton because they are a good team, but I think we can do better.

"We knew the characteristic of Southampton and they are dangerous in some situations and they play well in this period - five victories, six clean sheets - they beat a lot of teams, not just us.

"I have to work next week to have a team ready for the next match."

Guidolin denied being worried about Swansea's position in the Premier League table despite facing title challengers Tottenham and Arsenal away in their next two fixtures.

"If there is no difficulty for Swansea, I am not here," he added. "I am here and I am happy to be here to have the possibility.

"I hope to help my team, my club, our fans, but in a season where there is one manager going out, one as interim and another manager, this is a sign of difficulty.

"I have no fear because I know the situation."