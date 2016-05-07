Guidolin: I've done my job with enthusiasm

Francesco Guidolin says he has given the Swansea City job his all but insists his future in the role remains unresolved following a 4-1 Premier League victory over West Ham.

Two goals in each half gave a much-changed Swansea side an unexpected win in the penultimate fixture at Upton Park, lifting them to within two points of the top half as a difficult season nears its conclusion.

Guidolin is widely reported to be heading for the Swansea exit door at the end of the campaign, with former boss Brendan Rodgers among the favourites to lead the Welsh club in 2016-17.

"I think my job is a good job because we've improved week after week," Guidolin said. "Yes, sometimes [we're] up, sometimes [we're] down - that is a characteristic of this season - but now there is a very good feeling with the team.

"I don't know what will happen in the future.

"I've done my job with enthusiasm, with feeling, with the players and the staff and I am happy for our fans today. They were fantastic our fans today."

And Guidolin conceded he did not expect to hear his name chanted by the travelling support.

"I was surprised they sang my name," he commented. "It was a good surprise for me and I am proud of this.

"I have been here four months but there is a good feeling with the fans."

While Guidolin insisted the victory over West Ham was not Swansea's best performance of the season, he urged his players to produce a similar display at home to Manchester City on the last day..

"[It was] a good performance and now we can say it's not a bad season," he added. "Now we can say that, for us, it was a season with difficulties, but we have the possibility to finish well and I hope to see my team play this well next Sunday as well.

"I think it's possible because the fitness is good and my players are good players. I'm confident."