Gundogan happy to remain at Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund's Ilkay Gundogan is not seeking to leave Signal Iduna Park and expects the club to reach the Europa League final.
Ilkay Gundogan wants to stay at Borussia Dortmund beyond the end of this season.
Germany midfielder Gundogan has been consistently linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park in recent years, with rumours of a reunion with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool emerging since the ex-Dortmund boss' appointment at Anfield.
However, the 24-year-old has denied such suggestions and is happy to remain a Dortmund player for the time being.
"This is an issue that is always floating around," Gundogan said at a sponsor's event in Dortmund.
"I am very happy with BVB and feel very comfortable here. Of course, I can imagine remaining here beyond the end of the season."
Dortmund travel to Azerbaijan to face Qabala in the Europa League on Thursday.
After a draw with PAOK on matchday two, Gundogan is eager to take all three points and hold onto pole position in Group C - with the ultimate aim to reach the final.
"We need to win the game and retain top spot," he added.
"It is realistic to reach the final - we have great potential.
"With the squad we have, we are a team that belongs in the Champions League."
