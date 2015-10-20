Gundogan happy to remain at Borussia Dortmund

Ilkay Gundogan wants to stay at Borussia Dortmund beyond the end of this season.

Germany midfielder Gundogan has been consistently linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park in recent years, with rumours of a reunion with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool emerging since the ex-Dortmund boss' appointment at Anfield.

However, the 24-year-old has denied such suggestions and is happy to remain a Dortmund player for the time being.

"This is an issue that is always floating around," Gundogan said at a sponsor's event in Dortmund.

"I am very happy with BVB and feel very comfortable here. Of course, I can imagine remaining here beyond the end of the season."

Dortmund travel to Azerbaijan to face Qabala in the Europa League on Thursday.

After a draw with PAOK on matchday two, Gundogan is eager to take all three points and hold onto pole position in Group C - with the ultimate aim to reach the final.

"We need to win the game and retain top spot," he added.

"It is realistic to reach the final - we have great potential.

"With the squad we have, we are a team that belongs in the Champions League."