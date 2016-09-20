Gundogan sought Klopp's advice over Premier League switch

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp played a key role in his decision to join Manchester City after five years with Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old Germany international was keen to leave the Bundesliga for a new challenge, but only settled on City after Klopp - his former coach at Signal Iduna Park - warmly recommended England's top flight.

"To be honest, I asked Klopp's advice whether the Premier League would be the right move for me," Gundogan told Sport Bild.

"He gave a positive response and told me I would feel well here and that the Premier League would be perfect for me.

"It was good to hear him confirm my impression of the Premier League."

Klopp's advice was not the only reason for Gundogan to pick Manchester City, though, with the presence of the club's new head coach Pep Guardiola another key factor.

"Guardiola has an incredible aura that surrounds him. Everybody who knows something about football knows that Pep's team have always been extremely dominant and also extremely successful," Gundogan said.

"It is a sign of appreciation when he wants to sign a certain player. And I was the first player he wanted. And I was injured at the time as well, I think that says a thing or two.

"Guardiola is very, very demanding. But you will continue to develop if you do what he expects from you."