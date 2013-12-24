Gundogan targets Dortmund return
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Ilkay Gundogan hopes to return to action for the second half of the season.
The Germany international has played only once for the club in the Bundesliga this term due to a back injury.
However, he is aiming to return immediately after the winter break when Jurgen Klopp's men host Augsburg on January 25.
Gundogan has trained with his team-mates in recent weeks and plans to use the break as an opportunity to complete his recovery.
"Of course I'm glad that, for the first time in a while, I was able to train with the team after this difficult time," he told Bild.
"I hope to maintain progress while on holiday, so I can then attack fully the Bundesliga restart."
Dortmund have slipped to fourth place in the table following a poor run of form, and sporting director Michael Zorc says the club are "totally relieved" to have Gundogan back.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.