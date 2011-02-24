Gustavo eases into Van Bommel boots

Luiz Gustavo, a young Brazilian little-known in his own country, gave an added dimension to Bayern as he played in Van Bommel's old position in front of the defence in the Champions League win over Inter Milan, who beat them in last year's final.

He needed only a few minutes of Wednesday's 1-0 second round first leg victory at the San Siro to show that he shares Van Bommel's knack for getting away with tackles other players might expect to be booked for.

Twice, he clattered Inter playmaker Wesley Sneijder with late tackles yet escaped a yellow card, much to the Dutchman's anger.

Sneijder quickly became frustrated, never got into the game and one of Inter's biggest threats had been nullified.

But Luiz Gustavo, often used as a left back rather than defensive midfielder, showed he has much more than a destructive sweep.

He had two good attempts on goal in the first 20 minutes and his distribution of the ball was superior to Van Bommel's, even if he lacks the Dutchman's leadership qualities.

"Naturally, it was a very good Champions League debut for him," Bayern coach Louis van Gaal - who seems one of the few coaches bold enough to comment on individual performances - told reporters.

"It was not so easy for him as he often plays on the left side of defence."

Van Bommel, who spent four-and-a-half years at Bayern and was the first non-German to captain the club, left for AC Milan in January after falling out of favour with the Bavarians.

Many wondered how they would fare without the uncompromising Dutchman whose mere presence on the pitch instilled apprehension into opponents.

Luiz Gustavo had arrived less than a month earlier from Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim, saying he was ready for anything and that he preferred to play in midfield rather than defence.

The move prompted Hoffenheim's coach Ralf Rangnick to quit in protest at a decision he said was taken by the club management without his consultation.

The 23-year-old is one of a number of Brazilians who have established themselves in Europe without ever being noticed in their own country.

Born near Sao Paulo, he played for two clubs in the Maceio, in Brazil's North East, before signing for Hoffenheim in 2007.

He has already said in an interview that he would consider taking out German nationality if offered the chance.

"(I admire the) discipline, punctuality, and the way people always behave properly and honestly," he told Bayern shortly after his move.

"If you agree something with someone here, it's honoured, whether it's an invitation to dinner or a contract. Unfortunately, it's not like that in Brazil."