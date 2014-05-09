Gyan: No regrets about Sunderland exit

The 28-year-old Ghana international has helped the club to two UAE Pro-League titles, and has scored regularly.

Gyan said the move had improved his performances with the national team and he is pleased he made the decision to leave the Premier League.

"Since moving here, my statistics in the national team have been excellent. I was the top scorer in the qualifiers - the whole of the qualifiers," he said.

"And I have been scoring consistently for my national team since I moved here than when I was playing in Europe.

"Assessing my performance, moving here has been great for me.

"I have played in Europe and I was doing so well and was playing in one of the best leagues in the world, but since I moved here, my statistics in the national team have been really excellent and I don't regret coming to the UAE."

Gyan, who will be part of the Ghana side to face Germany, Portugal and the United States at the FIFA World Cup, nets at better than a goal a game in the UAE.

He continues to keep an eye on Gus Poyet's Sunderland, who have gone on a four-match winning run to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Gyan is delighted to have seen his former side avoid the drop.

"They started very bad this season and they just escaped relegation and I love their fighting spirit," he said.

"They didn't give up, they made everything right, their fans are always behind them, they've been able to prove to everybody they can stay in the Premier League and that is what they have done.

"The fans are really, really great. I remember when I was playing for Sunderland everybody was supporting me, love me and everything and I'm really, really happy for Sunderland."