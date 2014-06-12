Hajrovic downplays threat of Argentina

Alejandro Sabella's Argentina arrive in the tournament among the favourites to go all the way, but some in the Bosnia camp fancy their chances against the South Americans.



The two sides get Group F under way on Sunday as they go head-to-head in Rio de Janeiro, with Lionel Messi and his team-mates hoping to appease their expectant supporters with a perfect start.



Hajrovic, however, is confident that Bosnia's preparations for the tournament puts them in good stead and he even suggested that Safet Susic's men are in better shape than Argentina.



"Physically we are effectively ready for the first match in the World Cup," the Galatasaray midfielder told 24sata.info.



"We played great in the preparatory matches against the Ivory Coast and Mexico, so we expect to be in Sunday's encounter with Argentina.



"We're doing well and I believe we are at (the level of), and maybe even better than Argentina.



"The normal thing is to have a bit of stage fright because we play the first game ever at the World Cup finals. However, it will be great motivation.



"Everyone expects to play and get a result, supporters say we will and this will get us our place in the second round."



Former Bosnia defender Sasa Papac agrees that Argentina may not be at their very best in the opening match.



"The first round and Argentina in the opening probably will not be in top form," he told Dnevni.



"Here we see a chance and look for a positive result of which should not be run.



"There is no need to mention the strength of Argentina, it has long been known.



"However, the opening of the tournament still carries special weight and I think we can expect a good result."