Halilhodzic reveals offers of 'crazy wages'

The Bosnian was in demand after enhancing his reputation by taking Algeria to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Halilhodzic opted against staying on as Algeria coach and had been linked with a second spell at Trabzonspor for some time.

The 61-year-old's return to the Super Lig club on a two-year deal was confirmed on Monday and Halilhodzic has revealed he received several offers elsewhere, but would have felt guilty for turning down Trabzonspor after vowing to go back for a second spell.

"I had worked at Trabzonspor for eight months nine years ago and I had promised to return," he said.

"I received many offers from European clubs and national teams after quitting Algeria, but if I had gone elsewhere, my conscience would not be clear.

"I was offered crazy wages elsewhere, but the promise I made to the president of Trabzonspor is worth more than money. From now on, my only concern is Trabzonspor.

"We want to build a team which could be more successful than last year. To build a team that could deliver results in the UEFA Champions League and battle it out with the three Istanbul sides."