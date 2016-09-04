Halsey reveals when he was asked to lie

Mark Halsey has revealed the incident he was asked to lie about seeing came during Stoke City's 3-1 Premier League victory over Blackburn Rovers in 2011.

During a Twitter exchange on Friday, Halsey claimed referee Andre Marriner may have been asked to lie about his view of Sergio Aguero's clash with Winston Reid during Manchester City's meeting with West Ham, Aguero retrospectively handed a three-game ban.

Halsey went on to say he had been told "to say I hadn't seen decisions" during his career, something Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) denied.

However, the former referee has divulged the exact decision he claims he was told to change his ruling on.

It came in November 2011 when Blackburn midfielder Steven N'Zonzi tangled with Ryan Shawcross in the penalty area, the Frenchman appearing to strike the Stoke captain.

Halsey saw the incident and chose not to punish N'Zonzi, however he says he was told by PGMOL to omit it from his report.

"I saw the incident between Steven N'Zonzi and Ryan Shawcross and was happy it was not a red card," Halsey told The Sun.

"Then, when the assessor came in, he said there was no problem and that I'd refereed very well.

"On the Monday we had our get-together with referees at Warwick University and I was told, 'Look at this' and I was still happy with the decision.

"I was told to expect a call from the FA compliance department, which I duly got.

"When I got the call I said I was still happy — but they said my bosses weren't happy. I was under pressure to say I hadn't seen it.

"I was furious but no matter what industry you are in, you do what your bosses say.

"So he was charged and got three matches."