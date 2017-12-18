Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig
Marcel Halstenberg's commitment to the cause cannot be doubted. The RB Leipzig defender suffered a broken hand while scoring on Sunday.
They say scoring a goal is the best feeling in football. Try telling that to Marcel Halstenberg, who will spend the mid-season Bundesliga break nursing a right hand broken in three places.
RB Leipzig went down 3-2 to 10-man Hertha Berlin on Sunday, the Bundesliga bowing out for 2017 with a thrilling contest at the Olympiastadion.
Hertha went 3-0 up despite Jordan Torunarigha's seventh-minute dismissal, and Leipzig's fightback fell short after Halstenberg scored in the 92nd minute to set up a grandstand finish.
The Germany international left-back stole in to nod Diego Demme's cross home, but his momentum sent him crashing into the side-netting and the impact was enough to cause serious damage to his hand.
Leipzig have not put a timeframe on his recovery, but they are not back in competitive action until January 13 when they face Schalke.
Injury update️Marcel broke his hand in three places during and will undergo an operation on Monday.Get well soon, Marcel! December 17, 2017
