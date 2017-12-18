Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig

They say scoring a goal is the best feeling in football. Try telling that to Marcel Halstenberg, who will spend the mid-season Bundesliga break nursing a right hand broken in three places.

RB Leipzig went down 3-2 to 10-man Hertha Berlin on Sunday, the Bundesliga bowing out for 2017 with a thrilling contest at the Olympiastadion.

Hertha went 3-0 up despite Jordan Torunarigha's seventh-minute dismissal, and Leipzig's fightback fell short after Halstenberg scored in the 92nd minute to set up a grandstand finish.

The Germany international left-back stole in to nod Diego Demme's cross home, but his momentum sent him crashing into the side-netting and the impact was enough to cause serious damage to his hand.

Leipzig have not put a timeframe on his recovery, but they are not back in competitive action until January 13 when they face Schalke.