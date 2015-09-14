Hamann happy for Bayern to move on from Guardiola

Former Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes Bayern Munich would be justified in parting company with coach Pep Guardiola.

Since taking the reins at the Allianz Arena for the 2013-14 season, Guardiola has scooped back-to-back Bundesliga titles and was denied the chance to collect consecutive domestic doubles when his men were beaten on penalties by Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal semi-final last term.

But he has twice failed to match predecessor Jupp Heynckes in securing UEFA Champions League glory as Bayern endured heavy semi-final defeats to Real Madrid and his former club Barcelona.

Failure to progress on the European front has left Hamann – who played for the Bavarian giants between 1993 and 1998 – unimpressed and he suggested Heynckes and previous coach Louis van Gaal would not have been granted similar leeway to fall short on the biggest stage.

"I believe it would not do the club harm if they would bring in another coach," Hamann told football talk show Sky90.

"If I had to rate [Guardiola] from zero to 10, I'd give him a five. So right in the middle.

"In the league they were champions, but in the cup they have lost in the past year against Dortmund.

"In the Champions League they tried twice and failed. I do not know if another coach like Van Gaal or Heynckes would be in office after such results.

"You can lose against Real Madrid or Barcelona but the way and the naivety [of the defeats], for me that was very upsetting.

"If he wants to successfully complete these three years, he has to bring the Champions League."

Bayern required a late comeback to preserve their 100 per cent record in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday and they begin their Champions League campaign with a trip to Olympiacos on Wednesday.