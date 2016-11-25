Hamann: Klopp and Liverpool can succeed without Gerrard

Former Anfield favourite Dietmar Hamann has suggested that Jurgen Klopp does not need the help of Steven Gerrard to bring success to Liverpool.

Klopp recently suggested that the former Liverpool and England captain would be welcome to join his backroom staff at any point.

Gerrard announced his retirement from professional football on Thursday and Hamann seems unconvinced that an immediate return to his boyhood club would benefit either Gerrard or the current manager, with Liverpool just a point of Premier League leaders Chelsea after a strong start to the season.

"Liverpool are having plenty of success at the moment, and although there's probably a role for Steven Gerrard somewhere, I don't feel there is an immediate need to implement him into the club right now," Hamann wrote for Paddy Power.

"People always say that coaches need someone with them at a team that 'knows the history of the club.'

"But sometimes it is better to start fresh, with no ties to anyone and head in with a clear mind."

Haman played alongside Gerrard in some of the Reds' most memorable fixtures, including their 2005 Champions League final victory over AC Milan in Istanbul.

The ex-Germany international is convinced that his old team-mate will succeed in whatever he turns his hand to.

"If he does go into managing or coaching I wouldn't be surprised if he did perform at the very best level and become one of the best," he said.

"There will be plenty of clubs vying for Steven Gerrard's services, and there is no reason to believe he can't be a very good coach or manager."