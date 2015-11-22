Hamilton Academical 1 Aberdeen 1: Visitors miss chance to go second

Aberdeen missed the chance to go second in the Scottish Premiership after being held to a 1-1 draw at Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

Derek McInnes' Aberdeen ended a five-match winless league run by beating Dundee United last time out and Kenny McLean's early opener put them on course for back-to-back wins until Dougie Imrie's second-half goal levelled proceedings at New Douglas Park.

Hamilton, who paid tribute to the victims of the Paris terror attacks by wearing France's second strip, modified with their own club badge and sponsor, due to kit clashes with Aberdeen's home and away jerseys, were behind after just three minutes.

Niall McGinn played a teasing cross from the right that was rifled home emphatically by McLean off the underside of the crossbar.

Despite taking the lead Aberdeen were carved open several times by the hosts but somehow managed to make it to half-time in front.

But Hamilton's pressure paid dividends in the 69th minute when Imrie tapped home after visiting goalkeeper Danny Ward could only parry Gramoz Kurtaj's effort.

Shortly after Kurtaj went into the book after a vehement protest for handball against Shay Logan, but referee Willie Collum ignored the protests and the match ended all square.