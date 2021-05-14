Hamilton agree pre-contract with Rangers defender Matthew Shiels

Hamilton have agreed terms with Rangers left-back Matthew Shiels on a pre-contract agreement.

The 20-year-old full-back, who has had loan spells at Clyde, Dumbarton and Edinburgh City, will join up with Brian Rice’s squad this summer.

Shiels told Hamilton’s official website said: “Coming here, the aim is to break into the first team and get as many first-team appearances as I can.

“I have played a lot of reserve and lower league football in previous years which has been fantastic for me, and now I make the step up and challenge myself to improve.

“Whenever I have played Hamilton’s youth sides in the past it has always been a tough game and the players work very hard.

“Now I have taken a step inside and seen the number of young players who are training with the squad and I like that.

“For me, I am looking forward to this challenge and I can’t wait to get started.”

Head coach Rice said: “I am delighted to have Matthew as part of our squad for next season.

“He is a player who we have been impressed with for a long time. He is only 20 and to have the amount of experience which he has is fantastic. He definitely improves the squad of players which we have here and we can’t wait to get working with him.”