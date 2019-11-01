Hamilton have injury problems ahead of Ross County clash

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice is struggling to get any of his injured players back for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Ross County.

Brian Easton, Blair Alston, Marios Ogkmpoe and Aaron McGowan sat out the midweek defeat by Aberdeen.

Midfielder Will Collar is working his way back from a shin injury and goalkeeper Ryan Fulton is a long-term absentee.

Ross County defender Tom Grivosti will be assessed ahead of the game.

The 20-year-old picked up a foot knock before the break in the 4-0 defeat by Rangers in Dingwall on Wednesday night.

Nathan Baxter (shoulder), Iain Vigurs (foot), Callum Morris (groin) and Don Cowie (knee) are working their way back to fitness.

Provisional Hamilton squad: Fon Williams, Fjortoft, Easton, Stubbs, Hamilton, Hunt, McMann, Want, Gogic, Hughes, Martin, MacKinnon, Beck, Alston, Smith, Cunningham, Ogkmpoe, Oakley, Miller, Moyo, Davies, Gourlay.

Provisional Ross County squad: Laidlaw, Foster, Fraser, Kelly, Fontaine, Grivosti, Watson, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Gardyne, Draper, Stewart, Spence, Reid, McKay, Graham, Erwin, Power, Ruddy, Henderson.