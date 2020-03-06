Hamilton welcome back David Templeton for Kilmarnock clash

Hamilton have David Templeton back in their squad for the Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Kilmarnock.

The winger missed the midweek victory over Rangers because of family reasons.

Defender Sam Woods is nearing a return from a hamstring injury while attackers Steve Davies, Andy Dales and George Oakley are also making progress. Brian Easton remains sidelined with a dislocated shoulder, while goalkeeper Ryan Fulton is working his way back from a knee problem.

Alan Power returns from suspension for Kilmarnock.

The midfielder missed the 2-2 draw at home to Aberdeen on Wednesday night after going through the disciplinary points threshold.

Forward Harry Bunn (calf) will miss out again, while Innes Cameron and Adam Frizzell are still confined to the treatment room with knee injuries.

Hamilton provisional squad: Southwood, McGowan, Fjortoft, McKenna, Hunt, McMann, Hamilton, Want, Gogic, Alston, Martin, Ogkmpoe, Templeton, Collar, Smith, Winter, Miller, Gourlay.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Findlay, Hamalainen, Broadfoot, Del Fabro, Dicker, Power, El Makrini, Brophy, McKenzie, Burke, Kiltie, Kabamba, Millen, Connell, Johnson, Koprivec.