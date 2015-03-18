Hamren defends Zlatan over referee tirade

Speaking in the mixed zone at the Stade Chaban Delmas, Ibrahimovic took a verbal swipe at referee Lionel Jaffredo, he said: "[I've] played 15 years I've never seen a referee this s*** country.

"Don't even deserve PSG to be in this country. F****** too good for all of you."

Sweden striker Ibrahimovic - who scored both goals in the loss before Diego Rolan won it late on for Bordeaux - has since apologised, stressing that his words "were directed neither towards France nor towards the French".

Despite his show of remorse, Ibrahimovic faces a disciplinary hearing on Thursday.

But Hamren told Sveriges Radio: "You have to see the context in which it happens. It's just after a match and there are a lot of feelings.

"He did not say this in a press conference. If we had a microphone in the locker room after games, we hear many things considered stupid by many. But that's the way it works."