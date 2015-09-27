Hamsik hits out at Benitez

Marek Hamsik claims Napoli play a far better brand of football this season than they did under former coach Rafael Benitez.

Maurizio Sarri replaced Benitez at the San Paolo after the latter took charge at Real Madrid and has come in for criticism from some quarters this season, with club icon Diego Maradona claiming Sarri was "not worthy" of the position.

Napoli have recovered their form following an inconsistent start to the season, however, with an impressive 2-1 win over Serie A champions Juventus on Saturday following two 5-0 wins in three matches earlier this month.

And Hamsik has now taken a swipe at Benitez, insisting the current side play with a far more enjoyable style.

"We did what the coach asked of us on the pitch," he said to Rai Sport after the match with Juve.

"I'm happy to be right in the middle of the action compared to last year. I really like this style of football.

"We're a much more dynamic and compact side. We play with the ball much more compared to last year, when we focused on long balls."

Hamsik went on to pledge his immediate future to the club after admitting Juventus had enquired about his signature during the transfer window.

"It's true that they wanted me but I never thought about it. It's a closed book now," added the 28-year-old. "I'm focused on doing well in this shirt, which I've worn for many years now."