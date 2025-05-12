Liverpool’s quiet summer transfer window last year has been vindicated after the club eased to the Premier League title this season.

Following the arrival of manager Arne Slot, Liverpool made only one acquisition for the new season as Federico Chiesa joined from Juventus, while a deal for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was also struck, with the stopper set to arrive from Valencia in the coming weeks.

Departures were also limited, with youngsters Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho both leaving for Brentford, with Slot quickly taking advantage of this settled squad. But with a number of rivals ready to retool when this window opens this summer, Liverpool may find they need to be busier in the market this time out.

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez's exit route emerges

Nunez has started just eight Premier League games this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

One departure that has already been confirmed is that of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will be leaving the club after 20 years when he contract expires next month, when is he is expected to join Real Madrid.

While the England international has been able to run down his contract, Liverpool were able to tie Mohamed Salah to a new deal, but another Reds attacker could be on his way out this summer.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has netted just seven goals this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez’s future was the subject of speculation last year and after a campaign in which he has not been front and centre of Slot’s attack, starting just eight Premier League games and netting five goals in 28 top flight appearances, there is again talk that the Uruguayan’s days at Anfield could be numbered.

According to Italian outlet TuttoNapoli, talks are ongoing between Liverpool and Serie A side Napoli over a move for the 25-year-old, who became the Reds' second-most expensive player ever in June 2022 in a deal that could be worth up to £100 million, as per Benfica themselves.

The report claims that while Napoli are in ‘negotiations’ with Liverpool over a deal for Nunez, any deal could rest the Italians' hopes of landing soon-to-be free agent Jonathan David, who is coming to the end of his contract with Lille and is set to hit the open market.

Napoli could well be about to spend big on a new forward, having sold Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January for a base fee of €70m, according to French publication, L'Equipe.

Antonio Conte is the current Napoli boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonio Conte’s Napoli are said to be struggling to meet the Canada international’s salary demands and could soon walk away from a deal, which is why they are following up their interest in Nunez.

In FourFourTwo’s view, this could be a move that suits all parties.

Another 12 months has ticked on since last summer and it is clear that Nunez - valued at €50m by Transfermarkt - has not grasped the opportunity to become the Reds’ main man upfront, so the club would be wise to cash in before his market value dips any further to help fund a replacement.

For the player himself, a move to the Scudetto-chasing Naples side would give him a fresh start at a team playing Champions League football next year.