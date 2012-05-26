Hamstrung Fabregas out for up to 10 days

Fabregas picked up the injury when he came on for the last 10 minutes of Barca's 3-0 King's Cup final win over Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

The former Arsenal player is likely to be named on Sunday in Spain's final 23-man squad to defend their title in Poland and Ukraine next month.

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has so far been unable to call up players from Barca and Bilbao because of the cup final, and has two warm-up matches left against South Korea and China before they open their Group C campaign against Italy on June 10.