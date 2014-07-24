Hannover complete Gulselam signing

The 26-year-old joined the Turkish giants from Trabzonspor in 2011, making 13 league appearances in one and a half seasons before being loaned to Kayserispor for the second half of the 2012-13 campaign.

Gulselam returned to make more of an impression during 2013-14, playing 20 times in the Super Lig as Galatasaray finished second behind Fenerbahce.

On Thursday, it was announced on Hannover's official website that the Turkey international midfielder had completed his switch to the Bundesliga.

And sporting director Dirf Dufner was pleased to have captured a player of Gulselam's experience.

"With Ceyhun Gulselam, we have signed a player for defensive midfield who brings the experience of over 100 top-flight appearances in Turkey with him," he said.

"On top of that, he has also played for the Turkey national team, as well as in the Champions League for Galatasaray.

"It's great that we could conclude the transfer before the training camp in Bad Radkersburg begins on Sunday, so that he can head there with us."