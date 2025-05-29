Manchester United report: 'Total agreement' struck for Rasmus Hojlund exit
Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund may soon know where he’s heading next
There is no sugarcoating the fact it has been a terrible season for Manchester United, but for Rasmus Hojlund it has perhaps been even worse.
The Dane has led the line for the Red Devils for most of the season, with some competition from Joshua Zirkzee, but has not managed to cement himself as Ruben Amorim’s main man in attack moving forward.
In 32 Premier League appearances this season, he has managed just four goals and one assist.
Manchester United flop Rasmus Hojlund attracting strong interest from Serie A
It was perhaps a move too soon for Hojlund, who is still only 22 years old, but the pressure of being United’s primary striker appears to weigh heavily on him. A separation could be best for both parties.
Nine goal involvements in 15 outings in the Europa League shows there is a talent in there, especially where continental football is concerned, and as such, the Denmark international is attracting strong interest from abroad.
According to a report from Italian outlet Interlive.it, Inter Milan have long held a strong interest in Hojlund, which has not diminished throughout his difficult spell at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils signed the striker for £72m from Italian side Atalanta in 2023, so the Nerazzurri will already know plenty about him and how he might readjust to Serie A.
The report goes on to state that Simone Inzaghi’s side want the deal initially structured as a loan with an option to buy, similar to the one that took Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa partway through the season just gone.
Some reports suggest that United want at least £42m for Hojlund.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it seems like the right time for Hojlund to look for a new challenge. The mammoth task of leading the line for this modern incarnation of the Red Devils is no walk in the park, especially not for a young striker still finding his feet in the game.
At 22, Hojlund still has the majority of his career ahead of him to turn things around, but he may be best served attempting to do so away from the harsh spotlight of Old Trafford.
Hojlund is valued at €45m, according to Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.