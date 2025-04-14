Liverpool report: Alisson's shock exit talks revealed, with record wage on table

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has held discussions with Galatasaray over a move away from Anfield.

Upon joining the Reds in 2018, the Brazilian broke the record for the most expensive goalkeeper of all time – and is still Liverpool's third-most expensive signing ever, behind Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez.

Now 32, Alisson's better days are thought to be behind him, with two years left on his contract and rumours that he could be ousted this summer for Giorgi Mamardashvili, who signed for Liverpool last summer but stayed on loan at Valencia.

Liverpool could lose Alisson this summer to seismic offer from abroad

Arne Slot may have a summer of tumult ahead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, Alisson has had another excellent season, particularly with a performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, which Liverpool one club man Jamie Carragher claimed, “will be remembered for years”.

With the imminent arrival of Mamardashvili, however, it appears as if Alisson has been exploring his options – with big wages on the table from overseas clubs.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to arrive at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turkish outlet Fotomac have reported that Galatasaray have held talks with Alisson's representatives over a move to Istanbul, only for the goalkeeper to demand a salary of €25 million a year.

This salary works over to be over £400,000 a week – almost three times Alisson's wages on Merseyside, as per Capology.

Understandably, Gala are now looking at alternatives, though the report states that the Reds talisman has a £30m-a-year offer on the table from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club, perhaps explaining why his agent has set demands quite so high for clubs from Turkey.

FourFourTwo understands that Alisson would become the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world, should he move to Saudi Arabia for that offer.

Alisson has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world since moving to England (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

With recent reports suggesting that Mamardashvili could delay his move to Merseyside by a year due to Alisson's form, however, it would appear unlikely that a transfer is imminent – and with Liverpool probably unlikely to want to cash in on their no.1, it would seem that the Saudi Pro League would have to make an offer in order to prise the star away from manager Arne Slot.

Alisson is worth €25m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool face Leicester City next weekend when Premier League action returns.