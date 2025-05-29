Sky Sports presenter set for new career path after TV axe

Sky Sports News are waving goodbye to some of their front-facing staff

Sky Sports are set to wave goodbye to seven presenters, reporters and journalists in a summer switch-up, it was confirmed earlier this week.

They include the likes of Rob Wotton, who leaves as the programme he’s most associated with, The Football Show, is canned, presenters Teddy Draper and Jasper Taylor, and reporters Jeremy Langdon and Fadumo Okow.

But, perhaps the most recognisable of the departing crew is Melissa Reddy.

Melissa Reddy reveals post-Sky Sports News career

Sky are letting some staff leave (Image credit: Sky Sports)

Reddy has been a senior reporter for the broadcaster for three years now, becoming a familiar face on Sky Sports News and across social media, fronting coverage of Manchester United and Liverpool in particular.

But with news of her departure now out in the open, she’s revealed where he career is heading next.

Melissa Reddy attends the Sky Sports Opening Night party of the 23/24 Premier League season (Image credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images for Sky Sports)

Taking to Instagram to celebrate 11 seasons covering the Premier League as her time with Sky Sports draws to a close, Reddy revealed she will be returning to the world of writing books.

She told her followers: “I’ll still be doing bits and bobs for them [Sky Sports] but I’m genuinely soooo excited to share all the things I’ll be working on soon, which will allow me to focus on my strengths and passions.

“For those that have BEEN asking for the past five years, YES - that will include new books”

It will be a return to the field for Reddy, who is already a published author with ‘Believe Us’, a well-received work about Jurgen Klopp’s transformation of Liverpool.

Reddy has written a book about Klopp's Liverpool (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Reddy went on to discuss issues of race and sexism in the media, topics she has been strong on since making a name for herself in the industry.

She continued: "After the first press conference I covered in England all those years back, a journalist turned to the press officer and said, 'Why are you letting them come over here and take our jobs. You just want a little lick, don’t you?!'

“I would love to be able to say that things have changed in that regard, but alas… the abuse as a foreign woman of colour in this sphere never ceases.

“I will always be stronger than the hate; I know who I am, I know the substance of my work.”