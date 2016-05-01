Hannover mourn Feierabend

Hannover have announced the death of striker Niklas Feierabend in a road traffic accident.

Feierabend was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning with local reports suggesting the car he was travelling in came off the road between the villages of Pattensen and Hiddestorf. He was 19.

A club statement read: "This morning we received the terrible news that our 19-year-old striker Niklas Feierabend was killed in a car accident in the early hours.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out at this difficult time to his family and friends.

"All the players, coaches, staff, fans and the entire Hannover 96 community are deeply shocked.

"Niklas, we will never forget you."

Feierabend was regarded as a promising talent at Hannover and in February was awarded with a contract until 2018.